First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,763,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $56.39. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.