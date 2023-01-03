First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,763,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000.

NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $56.39. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

