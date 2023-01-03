Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 436,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FFIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 87,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

