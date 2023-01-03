Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys 386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 20.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

