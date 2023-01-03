Fort Henry Capital LLC Purchases 9,692 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 646,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 255,309 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 191.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 212,756 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,071,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31.

