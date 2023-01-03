Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $71.38 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $71,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

