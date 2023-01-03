Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,970 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Hilton Worldwide worth $80,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.