Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31,747 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Workday worth $60,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $169.38. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $277.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

