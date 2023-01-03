Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 477 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

