Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,678 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,637. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.