Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,188 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.16% of KLA worth $67,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $377.74. 3,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.05. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

