Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,032 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 331,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,419,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,772,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 76,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,263,254. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

