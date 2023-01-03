Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.64% of Forward Air worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air Trading Down 1.0 %

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

