Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWP remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.