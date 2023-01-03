Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Fossil Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 492,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 518.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,163 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fossil Group by 1,173.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

