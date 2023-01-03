Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Fossil Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 492,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
