Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,081 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.33% of FOX worth $55,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,044,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 19,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.