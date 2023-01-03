Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.87. 232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.