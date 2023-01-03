Frax Trading Down 0% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $5.87 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.02235002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29719392 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.