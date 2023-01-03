Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. CWM LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. 28,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.