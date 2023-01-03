Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $576,599.14

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $576,599.14 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00464526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.02254620 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.98 or 0.29724938 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.