FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.06 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005173 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $284.06 million and $3.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

