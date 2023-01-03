G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

