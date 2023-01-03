Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 8,234 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. 36,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.97.

