Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.55. 141,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

