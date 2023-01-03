Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,033. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $344.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

