Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.67.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.