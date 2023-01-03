Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,487 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $123.25. 25,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,791. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

