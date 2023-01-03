Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 34,853 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. PPL comprises 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PPL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 55,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,597. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

