Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.08. 70,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

