Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 658 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

