Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 110,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $740.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

