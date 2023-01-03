Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
Shares of GOTU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 110,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $740.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.23.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
See Also
