Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 53.41% from the company’s previous close.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 18.2 %

GOTU stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The company has a market capitalization of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

