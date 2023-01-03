Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 53.41% from the company’s previous close.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 18.2 %
GOTU stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The company has a market capitalization of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
