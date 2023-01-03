GateToken Price Tops $3.22 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GateToken has a market cap of $348.56 million and approximately $666,020.83 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00019316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.17967243 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $597,961.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

