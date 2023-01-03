General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

