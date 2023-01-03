Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Genesco has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $580.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

