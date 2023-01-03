Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS GNNSF opened at 2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.01. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 1.89 and a 1 year high of 4.24.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.