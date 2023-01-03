Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 12,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 130,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.09. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.36.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,808,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 149,711 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 264,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

