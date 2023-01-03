GG TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,076.95 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $33,076.95 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.0796976 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $30,286.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

