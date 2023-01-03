Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 27,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,657. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 355,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $5,296,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

