Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 45,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,878. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

