Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $15.96 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $103,762.74 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,275,204 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

