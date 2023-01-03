Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter worth $9,680,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 1,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

