Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Tops $2,498.69 on Major Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,498.69 or 0.15005971 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $69,103.82 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00463673 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02259432 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.49 or 0.29670311 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
