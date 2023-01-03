Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,701. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.