Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Greenland Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,401. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.88.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.