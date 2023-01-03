Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,401. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

