Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 533,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenlane Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.29. 12,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($11.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($10.23). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 64.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

