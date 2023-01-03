Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 948,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLRE. TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 73,513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 91,830 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.73%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

