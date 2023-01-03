Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,897. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.3296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

