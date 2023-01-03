Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 373 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average of $233.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

