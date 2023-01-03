Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

