Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.17 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.