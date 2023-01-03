Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 513.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.